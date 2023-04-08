Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,185 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.