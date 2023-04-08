Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 677 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.17.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $338.59 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $386.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.56 and a 200-day moving average of $344.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.