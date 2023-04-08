Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post -7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FRC. Argus cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Compass Point cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.90.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

