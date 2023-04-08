Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 72,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.