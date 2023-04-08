Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 72,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Stories

