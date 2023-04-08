Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $1.57

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.53. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 93,345 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 16.93 and a current ratio of 16.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 563.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
