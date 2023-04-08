Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) COO Sells $17,724.16 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) COO Gregory A. Mays sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $17,724.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,265.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $19.75 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.