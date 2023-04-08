Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $824,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

