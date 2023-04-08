Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

