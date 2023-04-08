T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,940,140. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

