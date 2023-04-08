Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,497 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.21% of Tapestry worth $19,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $33,655,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tapestry by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,104,000 after buying an additional 623,046 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $14,867,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.9 %

TPR opened at $40.13 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

