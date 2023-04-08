Tarang Amin Sells 39,740 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

