Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,322,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 790.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $74.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

