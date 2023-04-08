TD Securities Increases Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target to C$8.00

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ORLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Orla Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Orla Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at $32,502,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 47.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,552 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,004,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,111 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $3,589,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $3,440,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

