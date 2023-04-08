TD Securities Increases Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target to C$8.00

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
ORLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Orla Mining Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.82.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
