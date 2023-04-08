TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) & MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Head to Head Contrast

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -106.95% -373.68% -67.79% MiMedx Group -13.14% N/A -20.48%

Risk and Volatility

TELA Bio has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for TELA Bio and MiMedx Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TELA Bio currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 52.55%. MiMedx Group has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.90%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of TELA Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of MiMedx Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and MiMedx Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $41.42 million 5.10 -$44.30 million ($2.79) -3.94 MiMedx Group $267.84 million 1.41 -$30.20 million ($0.33) -10.06

MiMedx Group has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELA Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats TELA Bio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. The company markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

