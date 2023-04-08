TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Critical Survey

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of TFS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TFS Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 16.90% 4.42% 0.52% Cincinnati Bancorp 10.36% 3.92% 0.60%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $305.52 million 11.30 $74.57 million $0.29 42.48 Cincinnati Bancorp $17.77 million 2.33 $1.65 million N/A N/A

This table compares TFS Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TFS Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

TFS Financial presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.22%. Given TFS Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TFS Financial is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TFS Financial beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal banking, lending, and business banking services. It operates principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cincinnati Federal. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

