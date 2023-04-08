The Allstate Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.54.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $115.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average is $128.25. Allstate has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

