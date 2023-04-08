The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3,352.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,816 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.85 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

