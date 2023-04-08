The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 141.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

