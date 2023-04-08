The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $41.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,098,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,732,000 after buying an additional 159,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after buying an additional 111,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,137,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,353,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after buying an additional 871,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,891,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

