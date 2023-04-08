The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $45.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UNM. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.