The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Target Price to $4.80

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.60 to $4.80 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.93.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 0.4 %

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $500.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $898.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 95,184 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 111,543 shares in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.