The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 156,532 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,251 shares of company stock worth $7,500,806. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.