The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Cut by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $259.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $261.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

