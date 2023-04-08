The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $100,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HD. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

NYSE:HD opened at $288.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

