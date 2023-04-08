The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Barclays lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $288.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $292.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.