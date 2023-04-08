The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,799 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Mosaic Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of MOS opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.