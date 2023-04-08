The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $133.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $182.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

