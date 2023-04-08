The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc cut its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 85.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on WEN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

Wendy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.