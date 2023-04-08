THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Position Cut by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,625,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of THO opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

