Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,821 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $167.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.73. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.76.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

