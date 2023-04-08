Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 971 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.