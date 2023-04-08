Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Hormel Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

