Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 125 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 182.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.14.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $286.28 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.68 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

