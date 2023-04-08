Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 431 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.14. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

