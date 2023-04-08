Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $397,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fastenal by 82.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1,298.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $53,751,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fastenal by 31.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,525,000 after purchasing an additional 753,698 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST opened at $51.48 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

