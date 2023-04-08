Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $416,000 Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 11.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP grew its position in shares of Lennar by 83.3% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Lennar by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $102.06 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

