Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $429,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $79.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

