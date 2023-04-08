Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $439,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.