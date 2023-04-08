Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 204 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,318 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,482. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $180.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.