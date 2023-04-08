Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 265 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.