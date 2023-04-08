Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 545 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after buying an additional 365,978 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,836,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 842 shares of company stock valued at $128,417 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $217.23.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

