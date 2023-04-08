Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 725 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $60.99.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

