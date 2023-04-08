Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

