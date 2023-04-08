Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after buying an additional 622,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,858,000 after purchasing an additional 62,417 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Insider Activity at Corning

Corning Price Performance

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

