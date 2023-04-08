Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,791 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 966 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,544 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,168 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

