TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 63.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

