TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.06 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 174,508 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $240,821.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,324,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 181,508 shares of company stock worth $252,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.