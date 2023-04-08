Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188,966 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

