Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.79. 977,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,130,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,340,000 after acquiring an additional 134,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.