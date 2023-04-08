Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Trustmark by 25.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter worth approximately $711,000. Cadence Bank grew its position in Trustmark by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

